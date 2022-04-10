WWE’s Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Have Picked a Wedding Date

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev confirmed in an interview with US Weekly this week that they’ve set a date for their wedding, coming up this fall. The pair first met while partnered up for Season 25 of Dancing With The Stars and announced in January 2020 that they were engaged. Together the pair have a son named Matteo Chigvintsev, born in July 2020.

“We’ve set a wedding date,” Nikki said in an interview alongside her sister, Brie. “I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon.”

“Then, Brie’s gonna have to start getting busy because she’s Maid of Honor and I’m going to have to put her to work,” Nikki added.

“Which means I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk and have my s— together,” Brie joked.

Bella was previously engaged to fellow wrestler John Cena, but the pair broke off the engagement just one month before they were set to get married in 2018. Cena has since gotten married to Shay Shariatzadeh. The former Divas Champion explained why the relationship didn’t work out in her memoir, Incomparable.

“For the purpose of his privacy, I don’t want to retread old events here — particularly the ones that got plenty of screen time and rehashing in the media. There is not much more to milk from that well-documented chain of events,” Bella wrote. “But I do think there is value in explaining what I learned about myself during a time of extreme highs and lows, in the hopes that it helps some of you.”

“Rather than turn and face that, I pushed it under the carpet and figured I could pretend like it wasn’t there. Because I was terrified of losing my love, I stuffed my desire for marriage and kids as deep as I could,” she later added. “He had made it clear that they weren’t on the menu for him. That’s tough, though, because if you’re inclined that way, then the more you grow to love someone, the more you want it all. I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly — I just wanted him more.”