WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have stated in numerous interviews over the past few years that they’d love to return to the WWE for one last run. The two haven’t wrestled since 2018, and Nikki has since detailed the numerous medical issues (most regarding her injured neck) that plagued the final years of her WWE run. But for as hopeful as Nikki has been in previous interviews, her latest comments on the Sippin’ The Tea podcast made it sound like a comeback is incredibly unlikely.

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass,” Bella said (h/t Fightful). “That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nikki previously gave an update on The Bellas Podcast back in March, saying, “I guess I have been talking about this run as if I’m cleared, which I’m not cleared to wrestle. I saw a doctor last week who is starting to help me with neck strengthening exercises. “I’m working on doing everything I can to increase bone growth with bone fusion and helping herniation. Since I haven’t done any hardcore impact since my match with Ronda, hopefully the herniation that happened above my bone fusion has gotten better. I hope that somehow, all these things that I’m doing, if I want to do this run, I have to get MRIs and scans and they have to discuss things. They will see this incredible growth and say, ‘You’re strong, here are your limits, but this is what you can do.’ I need to start that a year out. We’ll see what a year does, how good the bone grows, how strong my neck can get. Say prayers for me.”

The Bellas have also confirmed that, at one point, WWE was planning on bringing them back following WrestleMania 35 for a run as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions shortly after the titles had been revived.