NWA Legend Mr. Wrestling II Dead at 85

John Walker, better known in the wrestling world as Mr. Wrestling II, died on Wednesday in Hawaii at the age of 85. His passing was confirmed by his son Robert, who informed Bill Apter. Originally debuting in 1955, Walker is best known for his work in the 70s and 80s in Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling. He briefly worked in the World Wrestling Federation from 1984-86, though by that point he was past the prime of his career and worked mainly as an enhancement talent. He retired from in-ring action In 1990, though he did come out and compete at age 73 back in 2007 for a tag team match alongside Mr. Wrestling III (Steve Corino).

Walker's accomplishments include being inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012. In CWF he held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice and in GCW he became a 10-time Georgia Heavyweight Champion.

Several wrestlers and organizations have since taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies on the passing of "Mr. Wrestling II" Johnny Walker. A huge star in the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South and all over the NWA. He was also the favorite wrestler of President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/OJAFuItZK7 — NWA (@nwa) June 10, 2020

Sad news to report. Johnnie Walker aka Mr. Wrestling II passed away yesterday in Hawaii. To go into all of his accolades would take pages and pages, but we here at the CAC are heartbroken and would like to pass along our deepest condolences to the family at this time pic.twitter.com/StyVgGpYFc — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 10, 2020

Mr Wrestling 2

Has passed away

He was an awesome performer

We will talk about him 9am to noon EST @BustedOpenRadio pic.twitter.com/3vAaZjZV8h — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 10, 2020

One of the greatest "masked men" in Wrestling history, Mr Wrestling 2, Johnny Walker has passed away today.. R.I.P. Johnny https://t.co/x5acsFxVGU — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) June 10, 2020

Mr. Wrestling II was a marvelous wrestler. The sweetest knee lift of them all. RIP Mr. Walker: You were an iconic wrestler from a magical time in the sport. 🙏 #MrWrestlingII — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) June 10, 2020

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the death of Mr. Wrestling #2 Johnny Walker. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rXci78yzLo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 10, 2020

