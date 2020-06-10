NWA Legend Mr. Wrestling II Dead at 85

By Connor Casey

John Walker, better known in the wrestling world as Mr. Wrestling II, died on Wednesday in Hawaii at the age of 85. His passing was confirmed by his son Robert, who informed Bill Apter. Originally debuting in 1955, Walker is best known for his work in the 70s and 80s in Championship Wrestling from Florida and Georgia Championship Wrestling. He briefly worked in the World Wrestling Federation from 1984-86, though by that point he was past the prime of his career and worked mainly as an enhancement talent. He retired from in-ring action In 1990, though he did come out and compete at age 73 back in 2007 for a tag team match alongside Mr. Wrestling III (Steve Corino).

Walker's accomplishments include being inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2014 and the NWA Hall of Fame in 2012. In CWF he held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice and in GCW he became a 10-time Georgia Heavyweight Champion.

Several wrestlers and organizations have since taken to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of