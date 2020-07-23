WWE NXT's Keith Lee Relinquishes North American Championship; Ladder Match Announced

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with a big announcement as promised, though the first part of that announcement came from NXT Champion and North American Champion Keith Lee. Lee said he didn't want to be the obstacle to others achieving great things, so he is relinquishing his North American Championship so that someone else can take the ball and run with it. NXT General Manager William Regal then hopped on to announce that at the next TakeOver a Ladder Match would be held to crown the next North American Champion.

To decide who fights in that Ladder Match, a series of Triple Threat matches will be held, starting on tonight's episode.

We aren't sure who will be in the mix for that Ladder Match, though you have to figure that people like Finn Balor, Karrion Kross, and Dominik Dijakovic will probably be involved.

It's a big move for Lee to give up the title and not just defend both, but then again Lee has shown that he's that kind of guy over his career, and instead of holding both belts he wants to spread the titles around a bit.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 1️⃣ In the spirit of opportunity, @RealKeithLee RELINQUISHES the NXT North American Title... 2️⃣ @RealKingRegal announces a series of Triple Threat Matches all leading to a LADDER MATCH at #NXTTakeOver 30 to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JtIGImOl5I — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Dominik Dijakovic will try to bring an end to Karrion Kross' path of destruction when they meet one-on-one after last week's brutal backstage encounter. Additionally, NXT General Manager William Regal will make a huge announcement, bruisers Dexter Lumis and Killian Dain lock horns in singles action, and Shotzi Blackheart battles Aliyah of The Robert Stone Brand. Catch it all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's what's happening on tonight's episode:

Karrion Kross vs Dominik Dijakovic

William Regal Makes Special Announcement

Shotzi Blackheart vs Aliyah

Dexter Lumis vs Killian Dain

What did you think of the announcement? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE and NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.