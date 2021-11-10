WWE NXT Announces Return of WarGames

NXT fans have been wondering when the next NXT pay-per-view would be announced, which would be the first pay-per-view of the NXT 2.0 era. Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT gave us the answer to that question, as before the match between Carmelo Hayes and Pete Dunne the first advertisement was made for the 2021 NXT WarGames event. The event will hit on Sunday, December 5th, but we got a logo for the new event, which you can see in the image below. No details on who will be on the card yet, but we do have a few ideas.

Going off of where things are going with certain storylines, we can surmise what a few matches might be. Just off of tonight’s developments, it is likely that we could see the final match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai happen there, perhaps in a No DQ style match or Street Fight.

We’ll also likely get a match against NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, and if it isn’t against Gonzalez (perhaps they have her face Kai sooner than the pay-per-view), they seem to be placing Kay Lee Ray in a title shot spot next. As for the Men’s NXT Championship, it could be Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs Bron Breakker again, though you could also have Ciampa facing Carmelo Hayes.

You might also have one more go-round between Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, which was teased on last week’s episode a bit. We could see them face each other or we could always see them reunite as a tag-team, but we’ll have to wait and see.

On the Tag Teams side, Toxic Attraction will likely be in action, and lately they’ve been facing Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter with Io Shirai, but perhaps we see them without Shirai here. Imperium is also ruling the Men’s Tag Team Division, and lately Gargano and Lumis have been teaming up, though we could see a rematch with MSK.

