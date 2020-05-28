WWE NXT's Best Moments Feature Keith Lee, Shotzi Blackheart, Timothy Thatcher, and More

NXT was packed to the brim with exciting matchups and off the wall action, though there are several moments that seem to stand out above the rest. Whether it was a surprising winner in a crazy match, a shocking mystery partner, an epic dive from the top rope, or a brutal Fight Pit match that was just as hard-hitting as you were expecting, there was plenty to process after tonight's episode of NXT. We've collected some of the biggest moments throughout the night in one handy place, and you can check out all of the best moments from tonight's NXT starting on the next slide.

There's a bit of everything here, and things started in a big way thanks to Drake Maverick's superb performance, though it was quickly followed by a spot-on parody. Throw in some fun with tanks and the debut of Charlotte's mystery partner, and you had one stellar show.

That doesn't even factor in the main event, which had Matt Riddle taking on Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match with Kurt Angle acting as a special referee. It was quite the spectacle, and no one expected it to be so brutal or full of missing teeth, and it shocked all the way through to the end. You can find that and much more starting on the next slide.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.

"Who will emerge victorious when Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher battle inside the NXT Fight Pit with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee? Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai will try to put their differences aside to face NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice, NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal, and Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas square off for an opportunity to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the rundown on the card.

NXT Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher with Special Referee Kurt Angle

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Maverick vs Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair and Mystery Partner

Adam Cole negotiation with William Regal

So NXT fans, which moment was your favorite tonight?