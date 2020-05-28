WWE NXT's Best Moments Feature Keith Lee, Shotzi Blackheart, Timothy Thatcher, and More
NXT was packed to the brim with exciting matchups and off the wall action, though there are several moments that seem to stand out above the rest. Whether it was a surprising winner in a crazy match, a shocking mystery partner, an epic dive from the top rope, or a brutal Fight Pit match that was just as hard-hitting as you were expecting, there was plenty to process after tonight's episode of NXT. We've collected some of the biggest moments throughout the night in one handy place, and you can check out all of the best moments from tonight's NXT starting on the next slide.
There's a bit of everything here, and things started in a big way thanks to Drake Maverick's superb performance, though it was quickly followed by a spot-on parody. Throw in some fun with tanks and the debut of Charlotte's mystery partner, and you had one stellar show.
That doesn't even factor in the main event, which had Matt Riddle taking on Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match with Kurt Angle acting as a special referee. It was quite the spectacle, and no one expected it to be so brutal or full of missing teeth, and it shocked all the way through to the end. You can find that and much more starting on the next slide.
You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.
"Who will emerge victorious when Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher battle inside the NXT Fight Pit with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee? Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai will try to put their differences aside to face NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice, NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal, and Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas square off for an opportunity to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"
Here's the rundown on the card.
NXT Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher with Special Referee Kurt Angle
Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Maverick vs Jake Atlas
Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair and Mystery Partner
Adam Cole negotiation with William Regal
Crazy Finish
Drake Maverick was able to seize an opportunity and pin Jake Atlas in part because Kushida had him in an armbar, but it was his victory nonetheless. It was a crazy finish to a great match, and even though it was eventually shown that Atlas tapped right before the three count, Kushida wanted Maverick to take the match anyway.
The Flashlight
Another highlight of the night came after Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae made their way to the ring for a quick match. Before they could celebrate much we got Mia Yim and Keith Lee doing a parody of Gargano and LeRae's recent vignettes, and it was hilarious. If you want a taste of how good it was, look no further than Lee trying to look ominous with a flashlight.
The Tank
If Shotzi's intro is in an episode of NXT, you are damn sure it will be featured here, because it is amazing. Nuff said.
.@ShotziWWE is the coolest. You can @ us. #WWENXT 🖤😈💚 pic.twitter.com/11u2zoLJL5— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
".@ShotziWWE is the coolest. You can @ us. #WWENXT Black heartSmiling face with hornsGreen heart"
Security!
This match was actually full of great moments, but Dakota delivered a priceless one when she jacked Shotzi's tiny tank.
Rough Landing
This dive off the ropes looked really impressive, but the landing looked rough, and we just hope Shotzi is okay after the fall. She seemed okay over the remainder of the match, so fingers crossed it was just a bad tumble and nothing more.
No lie, we just screamed. #WWENXT @ShotziWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @RaquelWWE @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/93pD9CRe6U— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
Surprise!
Charlotte Flair showed up as advertised tonight for her tag match, and she surprised everyone when she revealed her tag team partner to be Robert Stone Brand's Chelsea Green.
WHAT A WIN FOR THE ROBERT STONE BRAND!@MsCharlotteWWE's tag team partner is none other than @ImChelseaGreen! #WWENXT @RobertStoneWWE pic.twitter.com/7oQPnGTtwN— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 28, 2020
Missing Teeth
The match had only been underway for just a bit, but it wasn't long before Timothy Thatcher was reaching for his mouth and cupping some blood. It turns out that Riddle knocked two of his teeth out, but despite the blood, he was cleared to keep going.
We've only just begun, and Timothy Thatcher has already lost teeth. #FightPit #WWENXT @SuperKingofBros pic.twitter.com/r0WWVTbObU— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2020
Oh My Bro
While he wouldn't take the victory tonight, Riddle left everything out on the mat and put his body through substantial punishment, including this epic flip from the top platform onto Thatcher below.
