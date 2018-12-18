Six NXT Superstars Confirmed for WWE Main Roster Call-Up

The WWE has confirmed that six NXT superstars will be coming to the main roster soon.

A short vignette confirmed that Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, EC3, Lars Sullivan, and the tag team Heavy Machinery would all be joining the WWE’s main roster soon as part of Vince McMahon’s promise that Monday Night RAW would have “new faces” and “new match-ups.” The WWE has teased Sullivan’s arrival for weeks, but the other five wrestlers will be brand new to most fans.

It wasn’t confirmed whether all six would join Monday Night RAW‘s roster, or if some would join Smackdown‘s roster.

Although EC3 hasn’t appeared much on NXT, he is a former TNA Heavyweight Champion and an Impact Grand Champion. His most notable NXT match was as part of an insane ladder match to determine the inaugural North American Champion. Since then, he’s mostly laid low and has been rumored for a call-up for months.

Nikki Cross is best known for her time as part of the Sanity faction as its most unhinged member. Cross has appeared in multiple NXT Women’s Championship matches, including a Last Woman Standing match against Asuka that was one of last year’s best matches.

Lacey Evans is a former US Marine and has developed a character as the hard-hitting “Lady of NXT.” While she’s a great heel, her background as a former Marine and as a young mother makes an eventual face turn make sense.

Finally, Heavy Machinery consists of Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight, two heavyweights with a comedic streak. While the pair give hilarious promos, they’re also a high-impact duo that look like legitimate threats even while making fans laugh.

We’ll have more news about the NXT call-ups over the next few weeks. Let us know what you think in the comment section!