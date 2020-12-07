NXT Champion Finn Balor Suffered Another Injury Prior to Breaking His Jaw

✖

Finn Balor still hasn't been able to compete in a match since he broke his jaw (in two places) against Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 31. However, Triple H revealed the reigning NXT Champion was already hurt long before his brutal encounter with O'Reilly. "The Game" explained in an interview with FOX Sports' Ryan Satin this week that Balor ruptured one of his eardrums in a match with Adam Cole back on Sept. 8. The two took part in a 60-minute four-way Iron Man Match the week prior to crown a new NXT champion, only to finish in a tie. Balor beat Cole the following week to become a two-time NXT Champion and did not compete again until TakeOver 31.

"Look at where NXT is right now and when you take in the last few months, man, there was a moment there where we were snake-bitten by a bunch of things, to Keith Lee transition[ing] and Karrion [Kross] gets the title but he gets injured and at the same time you gotta take the title off him, Finn [Balor] gets the title," Triple H said. "I don't even think anybody knows this but Finn gets the title and in that match, blows his eardrum out and as he comes out of that like, 'Okay, he's good on that.' Right on the flip side of that, breaks his jaw. And then he's out."

Despite the injury Balor has not been stripped of the NXT Championship. He's popped up on television since, but his jaw has remained noticeably swollen.

