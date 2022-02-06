WWE NXT Championship Match Added to Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Vengeance Day is starting to look stacked, and the latest addition to the upcoming event is a battle for the NXT Championship. WWE just announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship at Vengeance Day against Santos Escobar, a battle that has been building over the last several weeks as Escobar has taken issue with Breakker’s quick ascent to the top of NXT. Now they’ll battle it out for the title and Santos will have the opportunity to take it for himself.

Legado del Fantasma attempted to use the numbers game to knock Breakker down a peg, but Tommaso Ciampa came out to even the odds, which shocked many seeing as that Breakker had to take down Ciampa to get the title in the first place.

Now with Ciampa watching Breakker’s back, the typical tactics aren’t going to work, so Escobar is taking things directly to Breakker in a one on one scenario, and we’ll have to wait and see if he can seal the deal and kick off another title reign in NXT, this time with the NXT Championship in tow.

As for Breakker, while he did defeat Ciampa for the NXT Championship, he respects Ciampa immensely and knows all of the things he’s stood for in NXT.

“Yeah, absolutely, man. I’m very, very big on respect from the older guys in the locker room. Tommaso and I battled for a long time and we had some bloody just knock down drag-outs in the ring,” Breakker said. “We traveled the world together, fighting all over the place, man. I have the utmost respect for him. I think he’s a quality human being. He’s a phenomenal performer, obviously man, he’s one of, if not the best sports entertainer to ever step foot in an NXT ring. He’s a veteran of the game, he’s a leader here in NXT. He’s an ambassador and he represents what we’re about as an NXT brand. He’s just a professional. He’s tough as hell. He gave me everything I could handle and then some. I can’t say enough positive things about him and how much respect that I have for him and what he’s done for my career. I have no doubt we’ll meet again, somewhere down the line.”

Here is the current card for NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs Tony D’Angelo

You can check out NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th at 8/7 PM CST on Syfy.

