Charlotte Surprises at WWE NXT, Beats Down Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has been a huge name with the WWE Universe for the past few months as she has been put on a major upwards trajectory with a string of tough opponents. But what might have put her over the top, even more so than being crowned the NXT Women’s Champion, is the fact that one of the NXT titles will be defended on Wrestlemania. It’s a huge occasion simply for that alone, but with that huge new opportunity comes with a huge new opponent in Charlotte. Even though Ripley is with NXT, Charlotte has not let the champion slip through her fingers in the slightest.

The two have kept some pretty close tabs on one another over the last few weeks after Rhea Ripley surprisingly showed up during a previous Monday Night Raw to challenge Charlotte, and Charlotte then attacked Ripley during TakeOver: Portland as a response. Keeping up that intensity, the two of them are way beyond words at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Rhea Ripley entered the ring during the March 11th broadcast of WWE NXT to tell the fans about how she’s ready for the big match with Charlotte, Charlotte interrupted this speech pretty quickly by interjecting a few barbs of her own. When words weren’t doing the trick, Charlotte then delivered a pretty decisive beatdown to the NXT Women’s Champion.

Ripley was indeed ready for Charlotte to attack and managed to get in some choice blows, but Charlotte proved too experienced and looked mighty strong compared to the current champion. But now it’s a matter of waiting on the receipts. What did you think of Charlotte’s first challenge to Rhea Ripley? Do you think this is a good amount of build up for their match at Wrestlemania 36? How do you feel about Rhea Ripley as the NXT Women’s Champion overall?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments! WWE describes the March 11th broadcast of NXT as such, “Tonight, NXT comes to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., with two huge title matches. Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes, and The Undisputed ERA will try to reclaim the NXT Tag Team Titles from The BroserWeights. Who will stand tall? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”