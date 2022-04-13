WWE NXT Crowns New Tag Team Champions

Tonight’s WWE NXT was set to have a great main event, as the Creed Brothers, Pretty Deadly, Grayson Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, and Legado Del Fantasma all were set to compete for the vacated NXT Tag Team Championships. Up first were the Creed Brothers and Legado Del Fantasma, and Fantasma got off to a hot start. Eventually, the Creed Brothers were able to turn the tables, locking in simultaneous ankle locks, but Fantasma managed to reverse them to get some space. Before long Creed was back on top, and soon they were able to pin Legado and eliminate them, moving the Creed Brothers to round 2.

Next up were Briggs and Jensen, and punches were immediately thrown. Despite having just wrestled a match and Jensen and Briggs being fresh, the Creed Brothers held their own, but Briggs and Jensen eventually started to gain some momentum, especially when they lifted Brutus and slammed him through a table, shattering it in the process.

Julius was on his own now, and he seemed doomed for a minute as Briggs and Jensen teamed up, but they seemed a little disjointed and by the time Jensen covered him he was able to kick out. Then they had Julius again but Brutus charged into everyone and broke up the pin attempt. Brutus was tagged back in, but then Brutus covered Jensen after Julius dragged Briggs out of the ring.

Then it was Grayson Waller and Sanga, and at this point, the Creed Brothers were pretty beaten down and hurting. Sanga came right in and steamrolled Julius, but he got the shoulder up right before the count. Sanga hit him with an uppercut and then went to launch I’m but Julius got out of his grasp and ended up on the floor. Grayson tagged in and took the arm brace off and hit Brutus in the face with his forearm, and then revealed his arm wasn’t broken after all.

Sanga kept doing more damage to the Creed Brothers, and then Waller got in on the fun, but once again, the Creed Brothers withstood the initial onslaught and rallied back. Waller gained back control, but then Brutus bought himself some space and went to tag Julius and he got it. Julius cut Waller off from tagging Sanga, but Sanga evaded and Julius hit the mat. Then Julius got Waller in his corner but Waller tagged Sanga and now Brutus was in.

Julius then picked up Sanga and slammed him down and then clotheslines him and Waller couldn’t break it up in time, so Creed moved on. Then it was Pretty Deadly, who stomped on Julius and knocked him out of the ring. They moved him back in the ring and covered him but he kicked out. They continued to wear Julius down and keep him on the mat, tagging in and out, but Julius kept kicking out of pin attempts. Julius fought back with punches and kept buying more time, but Pretty Deadly would halt his momentum every time.

Wilson tagged in Prince and they combined to throw him over but Julius blocked them twice. They got him on the third attempt though, but he kicked out again. Wilson then locked in an arm hold and tagged in Prince, and he hit him with another uppercut. A charge into the corner and another tag followed, but Julius dodged his attack again. Julius kept hitting punches and then hit a Belly to Belly and he tagged Brutus. Brutus was then slammed into the corner for an attack by Prince.

They hit their Finisher on Brutus and then slammed Julius into the steel steps, but Brutus kicked out of the pin attempt somehow. Brutus then rolled up Prince with a cradle but he kicked out, and Prince tagged in Wilson. They combined for a slick attack from the corner but Brutus kicked out of the pin attempt. They threw Brutus and charged after him but he threw Wilson into the corner. Julius then clotheslined Wilson and Brutus hit a headbutt on Wilson. Wilson clocked Brutus without the referee seeing and then they tagged teamed Brutus to get the pin and the win. Pretty Deadly are now your new NXT Tag Team Champions.

