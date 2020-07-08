WWE NXT's Dakota Kai Teases Ratchet and Clank and Saga Ring Gear

✖

WWE NXT fans know that Dakota Kai is lethal in the squared circle, but fans of the star also know she's a huge fan of all things comics and gaming. When she's not in the ring she is often streaming video games on Twitch or enjoying a comic, so it makes sense that she wants to at some point bring some of those loves into the ring with her. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to Kai about several topics, and during the conversation, I had to ask if there was a character, comic, or game that she would like to base some future gear on. After Kai's reaction to the Ratchet And Clank: Rift Apart PS5 debut we suggest some Clank gear would rule, and she seems to agree, though she also would love to bring her love of the comic series Saga into the mix.

When we suggest some Clank gear, Kai said "Oh, that would be so cool", so that definitely seems like a winner. Clank's robotic design, giant green eyes, and little red antennae lend themselves to pretty much anything and could make for some sweet ring gear.

If comics is the theme, Kai has a great idea for that as well. "I also really loved the Saga comic book series," Kai said. "I don't know how well known enough that is in the mainstream world to do something like that, but that would be dope. I don't know. I think it would be too subtle. I don't think people would get it. It's too underground."

Social media sleuths have shown a knack for finding even the smallest easter eggs and references in WWE events past, and we imagine if she did bring some Saga gear to the ring someone would pick up on it and quickly find the panel, page, and issue it was based on (and honestly, it would probably be someone at ComicBook.

"Yeah, you're right. You're right. Even if it's just to pop one person, I would probably do it, because I would like it myself. You know? I have to like whatever I'm doing myself too."

We're definitely hoping this happens, so next TakeOver make sure to keep an eye out for Dakota Kai!

As for NXT, you can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

