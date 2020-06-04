WWE's Drake Maverick Loses Cruiserweight Match But Triple H Reveals New NXT Contract

✖

Tonight's NXT was packed with big matches, but the stakes were incredibly high for Drake Maverick, whose WWE career was on the line tonight in the final match of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Maverick fought through everyone to get to this match with El Hijo del Fantasma, and it lived up to the hype. Fantasma managed to get the upper hand early, but Maverick was able to turn the tables after a few minutes and followed that up with some crucial ring awareness.

Fantasma would target the elbow of Maverick throughout the match, but despite the pain, Maverick would push through, knocking Fantasma off his feet and coming this close to winning the match several times.

A spinebuster looked to seal the win for Fantasma, but he would then climb up to the top rope, and Maverick would take the opening and keep him at bay. Maverick then went toe to toe with Fantasma on the ropes and both would fall to the ground.

The match took a turn when the masked men who have been capturing stars came out to the ring for Fantasma, and maverick would dive out and knock them back, keeping Fantasma in the match.

Fantasma would capitalize afterward, hitting Maverick with a superkick and getting the pin and the win. Maverick's WWE career has come to an end, but he was honorable all the way to the final bell.

The crowd clapped and chanted for Maverick as he made his way from the ring, and he said thank you to the fans for all their support to the camera as he left. It wasn't over yet though, as Triple H came out to meet him on the entrance ramp, and greeted him with a hug and a contract. With his signature, Maverick is once again an active member of NXT, and fans couldn't be happier for him.

