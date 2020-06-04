WWE NXT's El Hijo del Fantasma Wins and Becomes New Cruiserweight Champion

✖

Tonight's episode of NXT featured the final match in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, and it all came down to El Hijo del Fantasma and Drake Maverick. The match certainly lived up to the hype, full of crazy dives, brutal hits, and inventive offense that pushed both stars to the limit. Fantasma was on fire early on, targeting Maverick's bandaged elbow quite a bit. Maverick would counter with his own offense, but a sacrificial dive from Maverick gave Fantasma the opening he needed, and with a pin he becomes the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Fantasma and Maverick kept up the pace throughout the match, and at one point a spinebuster looked to seal the win for Fantasma, but Maverick would keep him at bay. Maverick then went toe to toe with Fantasma on the ropes and both would fall to the ground. That's when the masked individuals came out to the ring to take Fantasma, but Maverick dove and knocked them both down.

Unfortunately, when Maverick returned to the ring he was hit with a superkick from Fantasma, clearing the way for a clean pin. Now Fantasma is the new Cruiserweight Champion, and he could've be more thrilled.

SI.

SE.

PUDO!!! #VivaMexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/S5EHzebm9X — F A N T A S M A 💀 🇲🇽 (@hijodelfantasma) June 4, 2020

"SI.

SE.

PUDO!!! #VivaMexico Flag of Mexico"

Fantasma also met Triple H backstage after winning the title, and Triple H couldn't be prouder of Fantasma and the division as a whole.

"The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division.

Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick...

Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma!"

The @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament was about representing a division.

Athleticism, heart, grit, determination, upset, heartbreak, and hope. And now this division has a new measuring stick... Congrats to the NEW #WWENXT Cruiserweight Champion @hijodelfantasma! pic.twitter.com/Udsc6KRUOb — Triple H (@TripleH) June 4, 2020

The Cruiserweight division has a new Champion, and we can't wait to see what he does next.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.