NXT's Ember Moon Not Medically Cleared to Compete

Tonight's NXT was supposed to feature a clash between Ember Moon and Dakota Kai, who happens to be the Number 1 Contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, it appears that the match is not going to take place, as NXT announced not too long ago that Moon was deemed not medically cleared to compete. As a result, it will be Sarray taking on Kai, and now fans are wondering what's going on with Moon and the possibility of an injury. Hopefully, we get some clarification soon, but whatever the issue is it does seem legitimate, as Moon addressed the news on social media.

First here's the official report from NXT. "BREAKING NEWS: After @WWEEmberMoon was deemed not medically cleared to compete, @SarrayWWE

will battle No. 1 Contender @DakotaKai_WWE to open tonight's #WWENXT!"

.@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I'm sorry! https://t.co/ZcX0hPqII2 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) August 10, 2021

Moon then commented on the switch up, and was saddened that she could not compete tonight, though she chalked the whole thing up to just another "pothole in the road."

Moon wrote, ".@wwenxt This has been an extremely rough month, I am angry and gutted! I was really looking forward to this match and getting back on track but just got another pothole in the road. I'm sorry!"

Hopefully, this is just a small issue or injury and not something serious, because no one wants to see Moon sidelined. She's had a number of big moments and matches since her return last year, taking on some of NXT's biggest names in the ring and then becoming NXT Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Shotzi Blackheart.

We wish her all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

Here is what's on deck for tonight's NXT:

Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole face to face

Karrion Kross vs Samoa Joe rivalry recap

Odyssey Jones vs Trey Baxter (Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match)

Ilja Dragunov makes NXT debut

Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai's attack

Dakota Kai vs Sarray