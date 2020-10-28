Watch: NXT Reveals Halloween Havoc Entrance Stage at the Capitol Wrestling Center

✖

This week's NXT will see the revivial of WCW's classic Halloween-themed event, Halloween Havoc. FOX Sports released a special preview of the event hours before the show, revealing the unique setup inside the Capitol Wrestling Center. While it doesn't have the giant inflatable pumpkin from the iconic 1998 WCW pay-per-view, it does give off a signature spooky vibe. The "Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal" roulette is heavily featured on one side of the arena, which will determine the stipulation for the show's two title matches.

Shotzi Blackheart will serve as the show's special host. You can check out the first look of the set in the video below!

Earlier in the afternoon, Triple H confirmed the show would have a special music theme as well — "Don't Chase the Dead" by Marilyn Manson.

Check out the full card for the show below:

NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae (Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal)

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Following his surprise return last week, Pat McAfee will also appear on the show alongside the newly-crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Who do you think bought that Mercedes? Whatever’s left of the Undisputed Era and whoever else from #WWENXT that wants some can come get some at #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday if they got a problem with it. Remember.. We’re the greatest. You suck. Cheers. https://t.co/eFfDy6WTLR pic.twitter.com/6zYkaW6oMZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 26, 2020

Kyle O'Reilly responded to McAfee's announcement, all but confirming the Undisputed Era will confront him during the show.