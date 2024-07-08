WWE NXT Heatwave: Kelani Jordan Triumphant in Women’s North American Championship Defense

The action of NXT Heatwave was turned up a notch when Kelani Jordan defended the NXT North American Women’s Championship against Sol Ruca. Since Ruca returned earlier this year after nearly a year away from the ring due to injury, she has been chasing that defining moment that’s going to put her back in the conversation in the NXT women’s division. Jordan won the championship back at NXT Battleground, marking her first title win in her short career. The match was high-octane as both women pulled out their best high-flying moves to try and put one another away.

The beginning of the match was evenly contested amongst the women as they countered each other’s moves expertly. Sol gained control after she hit a Springboard 450 Clothesline which Jordan kicked out of. Ruca goes up top for a moonsault off the ring post which causes both of them to just barely make it back into the ring to break the 10 count.

They eventually make it back in the ring with many near falls. Jordan climbs up top but Ruca is able to get her knees up at the last second to prevent her from hitting the full move. The champion uses her move against her, hitting the Sol Snatcher but it’s going to take a lot more than that to stop a determined Jordan! Reverse Alabama Slam from Ruca on the hurricanrana. Jordan hits a Poisonrana off the top rope, sending Ruca to the other side of the mat and then hitting a split-legged moonsault to retain the championship.

Jordan is the inaugural NXT North American Women’s Champion and she’s clearly already making an impact with her reign. She may only have just about two years of wrestling experience, having made her debut in the fall of 2022, but it’s clear that she has a bright future ahead of her. With the impending debut of a major former free agent as well as the NXT and TNA newfound partnership, the women’s division is sure to begin heating up, giving Jordan some fresh, new competition.

NXT Heatwave 2024 Card

NXT Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears



NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Lola Vice



NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee



NXT North Women’s American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca



NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Chase U



Karmen Petrovic & Arianna Grace vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx



Stay tuned to Comicbook for live updates on NXT Heatwave.