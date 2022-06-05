WWE NXT Crowns New Tag Team Champions at In Your House

✖

The winner for the NXT Tag Team Championships titles has been declared at NXT In Your House and a new team has been declared the champions! The tag division has been shaken up ever since the former title holders MSK had been forced to relinquish the title. Through a tough gauntlet battle the following week to decide the new champion, it was ultimately the new NXT UK duo Pretty Deadly who won the championships and have been riding a pretty big high ever since. But at the same time, the Creed Brothers have been heating up in their own way as well. It all led to a proper championship opportunity at NXT In Your House.

With the Creed Brothers needing a win or be kicked out of Diamond Mine, and Pretty Deadly needing to prove themselves as champions with their first proper title defense, this was a match with no clear winner going in. Making matters even more intriguing was the fact that the Creeds' parents were in the audience for this match as well. As the match broke out between the two teams, it was clear that both sides were going to give it their all. Ultimately, it was Creed Brothers that ended up winning the match and becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The final trick from Pretty Deadly came late in the match when Julius Creed was tempted to use the NXT Tag Team Championship belt and get disqualified from the match. Although he was handed the title, he ended up returning it to the referee and continued the match. Then dodging one final blow from Pretty Deadly, the Creed Brothers were able to settle it, get the pin, and win in front of their parents.

As for the rest of the event, the full card and results so far for NXT In Your House 2022 premium live event breaks down as such:

Tony D'Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Troy "Two Dimes" Donovan def. Legado del Fantasma

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships: Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Toxic Attraction) def. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

