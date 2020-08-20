WWE NXT's Johnny Gargano Wins Spot in TakeOver North American Title Match Despite Brutal Slam on Head

✖

Tonight's NXT featured the last two qualifying matches for the North American Championship Ladder Match at TakeOver XXX, and the first of those matches kicked off tonight's NXT as Johnny Gargano and Ridge Holland faced off for a chance at the title. Gargano seemed taken aback by Holland early on, as he barely had time to get off the mat through the opening minutes. He would eventually get back into the match, dishing out punishment in the corner and grounding Holland with hard chops and innovative offense. When all was said and done though it was Gargano who stood tall, earning their shot at the title this weekend.

Holland wouldn't stay down forever, as he utilized his raw power to throw Gargano off his game. Gargano would continue to find ways to ground Holland though, hitting a number of submission style holds and working on Holland's arm throughout the match.

At one point the match slowed after Holland delivered a move that looked brutal, with Gargano landing right on his head. Gargano looked out of it as the referee checked on him, but soon he would superkick Holland, taking him by surprise.

After some back and forth Gargano would again target the arm, and though Holland was able to reverse it, he would get superkicked and hit with a forearm before throwing Gargano across the ring.

Candice LeRae would check on her husband but Holland warned her to back away. She would get her revenge though, as she held Holland's foot while the referee wasn't looking, allowing Gargano to get a low blow in and get the pin and the win.

