Here's How Johnny Gargano Will Determine Tonight's Challenger for the NXT North American Championship

Every time Johnny Gargano has held a singles championship in NXT, he loses it in his first title defense. He announced that he's looking to break that streak by defending his newly-won NXT North American Championship on this week's NXT, and that his opponent would be a mystery. Hours before the show NXT revealed how the champ will pick his challenger — the Wheel of Challengers.

The roulette wheel (Gargano has discovered his love for wheels ever since winning the title) features the names of 14 current NXT stars — Roderick Strong, Pete Dunne, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Damian Priest, Austin Theory, Tommaso Ciampa, Santos Escobar, Adam Cole, Velveteen Dream, Kyle O'Reilly, Kushida and Timothy Thatcher. Almost every option on the list would make for a great matchup, and with the exception of Priest, Cole and Dream none of those wrestlers have previously held the North American title.

He loves wheels so much that @JohnnyGargano created his own “Wheel of Challengers” to determine who will challenge him for the #WWENXT North American Championship tonight! pic.twitter.com/T4iUu337kP — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 11, 2020

Gargano became the first man to hold the North American Championship twice when he defeated Priest on the Halloween Havoc special episode. He beat "The Archer of Infamy" thanks to an assist from someone wearing a Ghostface costume straight out of Scream.

🎶 Just like it always is.. JOHNNY WINS. Wheels love Johnny and JOHNNY WINS. Just like it always is.. JOHNNY WINS. Wheels love Johnny and JOHNNY WINS. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XFmWBnhNnq — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 5, 2020

Here's what the full card for tonight's NXT looks like:

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. TBD

NXT Tag Team Championships: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch vs. Breezango

Candice LeRae vs. Toni Storm

Xia Li vs. Raquel Gonzalez

It's also possible that the show will finally give updates on the statuses of Finn Balor, Karrion Kross and a possible final NXT TakeOver event for 2020. The show has been on a "wait and see" policy with Balor following his broken jaw at TakeOver 31 while Kross has stated on social media he's all but ready to return. And since the annual TakeOver: WarGames event is happening on Survivor Series weekend as per usual, fans still don't know when the next TakeOver will be.