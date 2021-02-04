Watch: Karrion Kross Confronts Edge During NXT

✖

This week's NXT saw Edge make his first appearance on the Black & Gold brand. Midway through the show he interrupted a confrontation between Finn Balor and Pete Dunne, saying that he may use his Royal Rumble victory give himself an NXT Championship match against the winner of their NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day match. But as he left the Capitol Wrestling Center he was immediately confronted by Karrion Kross.

"You have a very big decision to make," Kross said. "It's a moment you're going to have to live with for the rest of your life. So I hope you choose logically, not emotionally. Because in the end it's not going to be Pete Dunne or Finn Balor. It's going to be me, taking back the title that I never lost. Because time tells all, even for the 'Ultimate Opportunist.'"

Edge, unshaken by Kross' threat, responded, "Sounds threatening. You see, here's the thing with words like that — they can be motivating. That can motivate me to come back here. I don't know if you'd like that."

Kross won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee back at NXT TakeOver XXX, but had to relinquish it four days later due to a separated shoulder injury. He returned to television in December but still hasn't challenged Balor for the brand's top prize.

Surprisingly, this isn't Kross' first interaction with a big WWE star this week.

Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm https://t.co/dC7zI2gjLf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

"Sounds good to me," Kross responded.

TakeOver: Vengeance Day will take place at the CWC on Feb. 14. Check out the updated card below: