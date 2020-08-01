Keith Lee Match Announced for This Week's WWE NXT

WWE has started to advertise some matches for next week's edition of NXT on the USA Network. NXT Champion Keith Lee will be in action against Cameron Grimes. This follows an attack that Grimes made on the champ last week, which resulted in an injury to Grimes. Additionally, Bronson Reed, fresh off his qualifying for the NXT North American Championship match, will follow his recent victories over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong with a match against Shane Thorne.

Per WWE.com:

Keith Lee to face Cameron Grimes Cameron Grimes had big plans for the most recent episode of NXT. He wanted to take out NXT Champion Keith Lee and end the month of July with the title around his waist. Instead, Lee sent Grimes to the moon with a devastating Spirit Bomb. Grimes suffered a jaw contusion as a result and went off in a WWE Network exclusive. Grimes called Lee a “coward” and promised to teach the champion a lesson about respect. Will Grimes be successful? Find out when he faces Lee in a one-on-one match this Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network. Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne Bronson Reed is poised for a breakout summer, defeating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to secure a coveted opportunity to compete for the NXT North American Championship in a 6-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. But fellow Aussie Shane Thorne hopes to stop his momentum this Wednesday on NXT. Can Thorne topple The Aus-zilla in one-on-one action? Find out live on NXT, Wednesday at 8/7 on USA Network.

Which of these matches are you most excited about? Who do you think will emerge as the strongest contender for Keith Lee's NXT Championship in the weeks and months ahead? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and WWE, and check out my podcast Top Rope Nation for a twice-weekly discussion on the world of pro wrestling.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.