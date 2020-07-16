WWE NXT's Keith Lee Wins First NXT Title Defense But Gets Creepy Challenge from Scarlett

✖

Tonight's action-packed episode of NXT kicked off with the new NXT Champion Keith Lee talking to the fans about the start of a new era and those he credits with helping to get him to this point in his career. After that he decided to call out someone he says challenged him like no one else, always pushing him to his limits, and that was Dominik Dijakovic. Dijakovic came to the ring, and Lee extended him the first opportunity to challenge for both of Lee's titles, and though it took a bit of prodding, Dijakovic accepted the challenge and the match later in the night. After a fearsome match between the two stars, it was Keith Lee who came out victorious, though he didn't leave without another challenger.

The two powerhouses circled each other a bit before colliding, though when they finally went after each other they were able to counter each other's attacks. These two know each other extremely well, and that resulted in several momentum halting moments for each competitor.

Dijakovic did manage to get Lee grounded a bit after hitting a sore spot on Lee's back, but Lee countered with two big shoulders, laying out Dijakovic and sending him outside. This resulted in a charge from Lee, and though Dijakovic rolled out of the way, Lee learned from last week and halted his momentum before going through the glass.

It looked like Dijakovic had Lee after a huge slam from the top turnbuckle, but Lee kicked out. Dijakovic would floor him again and go for the pin, but Lee kicked out at two. Lee would make a huge counter however and then slam Dijakovic on two separate occasions, and the back to back nature was just too much for Dijakovic to overcome.

He didn't get to celebrate too long though, as Scarlett came out to the ring and put the shattered remains of the hourglass Lee shattered a few weeks ago in the ring. She then stared at Lee ominously, and it would seem Karrion Kross and Scarlett will be the next challengers to Lee's title.

