Injury Update on WWE NXT’s Kyle O’Reilly

The circumstances surrounding the injury WWE NXT star Kyle O’Reilly has been dealing with are becoming more clear.

Several weeks back, O’Reilly was forced to pull out of two EVOLVE shows and NXT’s Download Fest appearance in the U.K. It was known at the time that he suffered the injury during the NXT Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new report from Pro Wrestling Sheet notes that O’Reilly is suffering from a staph infection. He received stitches in his back following the ladder match, and the wound itself became compromised with the staph infection.

The good news is that the report notes O’Reilly will likely be healed up within a week and able to return to the ring at that time.

O’Reilly will be replaced at EVOLVE 129 and EVOLVE 130 this weekend by NXT’s Tyler Breeze in the matches he was originally booked for. However, O’Reilly will still appear at the shows, standing in the corner of Undisputed Era partner Roderick Strong during his matches while also taking part in a meet and greet session at the shows.

Back on June 14th, O’Reilly posted the following to his Twitter page:

“The medical man told me my back is still hurt so unfortunately I won’t be able to attend @DownloadFest this year. Im sorry to all the great UK fans, believe me I’m gutted to be missing @Tool but at least now @rikbugez has an actual chance of winning the air guitar contest.”

O’Reilly last wrestled alongside Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver 25 in the tag team ladder match to crown new NXT Tag Team Champions. That bout, which was held in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was won by the Street Profits. It was a tremendous match that, if you missed it live, you should watch immediately on the WWE Network.