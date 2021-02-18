Kyle O'Reilly Stretchered Out of WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center After NXT Went Off The Air

✖

Kyle O'Reilly had to be stretchered out of WWE's Capitol Wrestling Center on Wednesday night after this week's episode of NXT went off the air. Photos of the incident started popping up on Twitter shortly after the show ended, with some claiming the former tag champion had suffered a seizure. That has not been confirmed as of this time.

The show closed with a six-man tag match pitting O'Reilly, Finn Balor and Roderick Strong against Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. The heels won after Dunne pinned Balor, and Cole further cemented his heel turn by hitting O'Reilly with a Brainbuster on the steel ring steps.

Pray that Kyle O'Reilly is okay that is some scary shit man 🙏 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ZCIuaWdLiI — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 18, 2021

This story is developing...