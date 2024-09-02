WWE NXT No Mercy: Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Championship Over Tony D’Angelo

Oba Femi threw everything he had at Tony D’Angelo to retain the NXT North American Championship at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024! It was a fierce back and forth for Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo as the two clashed for the first real time during the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event. Femi has been absolutely dominant as the NXT North American Champion ever since he won it, but he came across his first real opponent in D’Angelo. The two have only briefly crossed paths before, but it was clear by their few run ins that the two would come to blows quite quickly. It’s why the two already have a championship match as part of WWE NXT No Mercy.

After a couple of weeks of interrupting each other’s backstage interviews, Femi challenged D’Angelo directly and the two took it all out on each other through the course of the match. Femi hit D’Angelo with the same kind of power moves that helped him get some big wins in the past. But thanks to D’Angelo’s experience in NXT with many different kinds of opponents, he was able to withstand many of these big moves and counter with some huge efforts in his own right.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/WWE/status/1830405495393292453

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Match Card and Results

The edge here between the two ended up being the rest of the D’Angelo Family, but even their interferences weren’t enough to put a stop to Oba’s overwhelming power. Once they were cleared out and the action returned to the ring, D’Angelo seemed to be closing the gap and getting closer to a victory. But then Oba put a stamp on it with not one, not two, but three powerbombs to put the challenger away.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 is now going on live at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, and is currently streaming with Peacock. The match card and results thus far for the premium live event break down as such:

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships: Nathan Frazer and Axiom def. Chase U

Zachary Wentz def. Wes Lee

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan def. Wendy Choo

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo

NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker

NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. TNA’s Joe Hendry (with Trick Williams as special guest referree)

Keep up with all of ComicBook’s WWE NXT coverage throughout the premium live event and beyond!