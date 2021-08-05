✖

News broke earlier this week that former NXT Champion Adam Cole's WWE contract is weeks away from expiring, and according to Fightful Select's latest report he hasn't been offered a long-term extension yet. The outlet returned with a new report on Thursday stating another star from the Black and Yellow brand might be on his way out the door too — Pete Dunne. Sean Ross Sapp wrote that the former NXT UK and Tag Team Champion has a contract reportedly set to expire "after SummerSlam weekend. He also wrote that situation is similar to Cole's, but couldn't provide any more information.

Dunne, one of the United Kingdom's most accomplished grapplers, initially arrived in WWE as part of the first United Kingdom Championship tournament. He was the obvious standout in the two-day event, but lost in the finals to fellow British Strong Style member Tyle Bate. He beat Bate for the UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May 2017 and held it for a record 685 days before dropping it to current champion Walter at NXT TakeOver: New York. "The Ring General" now holds the record for the longest reign, eclipsing 850 days earlier this week.

But while the rest of British Strong Style stayed mainly overseas on the NXT UK brand, Dunne became a fixture of the NXT roster beginning in mid-2019. He feuded off and on with the Undisputed Era before forming the unlikely tag team with Matt Riddle as The Broserweights. The pair won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept him stuck in the UK for a few months. He returned as a heel and aligned himself with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pat McAfee as the Kings of NXT, only to come up short in a WarGames match against The Undisputed Era.

In 2021 Dunne has remained aligned with Lorcan and Burch, and his TakeOver appearances include losing to Finn Balor at TakeOver: Vengeance Day, beating Kushida at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver and failing to dethrone Karrion Kross in a five-way at TakeOver: In Your House.