WWE NXT Reveals Spring 2023 Rookie Class

Those who have been watching WWE NXT recently have seen a rush of new Superstars making their way into the mix, and the next wave of talent is now officially on deck. Today WWE NXT revealed the Spring 2023 rookie class, with Alicia Taylor doing the official introductions. The class includes Ezekiel Balogun, Vlad Pavlenko, Hunter Smallback, Coy Wanner, Adrezej Hughes-Murray, Kevin Robertson, Melanie Brzezinski, Tylynn Register, and Alexis Gray. The new class will likely start showing up on NXT later in the year or early next year if it follows previous classes, and there are likely several stars in the class who will command the spotlight.

The WWE Draft called up several NXT Superstars, including a few Champions. The call-ups included Indi Hartwell, Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Grayson Waller, JD McDonagh, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, Zoey Stark, Pretty Deadly, and Indus Sher. Waller has already been tangling with AJ Styles on SmackDown, while McDonagh got his first win on Raw against Dolph Ziggler.

#WWENXT ring announcer @AliciaTaylorNXT introduces the latest additions to the WWE Performance Center.

Pretty Deadly is quickly making a name for themselves on SmackDown, but the star to get off to the hottest start on the main roster is Stark. Stark interfered on Trish Stratus' behalf during her match with Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. Stark hit Lynch after emerging from under the ring, and that allowed Stratus to get the win. Stark is now aligned with Stratus, and being a part of such a high-profile program that involves two huge stars will only be a good thing for raising Stark's profile.

As for NXT's roster, the talent is as stacked as ever, and fans will be meeting a host of new faces over the next year. That said, there's plenty of top talent already in the mix too, and during ComicBook.com's conversation with NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, he had nothing but great things to say about how the roster is looking and performing.

"Now seeing all the newer talent come in and just get it so quickly and fall right in place and help the machine move and continue to move, and having the guys from the UK come and they're just fantastic, fantastic talents and they gel with everybody and they elevate everybody," Hayes said. "The roster feels very strong. I don't think there's very many holes in NXT right now. "

"Obviously you have experience and then you have people learning, but that's part of the show. You have to adjust. You are going to see bangers and you're going to see people having their third and fourth matches and then people trying to get promo work and things like that. So it is like a variety show in a lot of ways, but I think we have a very strong core NXT roster and attitude going on right now here," Hayes said.

