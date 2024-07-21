TNA’s Nic Nemeth Becomes World Champion at Slammiversary

The main event of TNA’s Slammiversary had the potential to be an unforgettable match, and it absolutely delivered. The 6-Way Elimination Match featured TNA top stars Moose, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, Nic Nemeth, and Steve Maclin, and with the bevy of rivalries and feuds present amongst all six competitors, it’s no surprise there were a few very unexpected twists and turns along the way. One of the biggest shocks of the night was when Hendry eliminated Moose, and that was followed by the bigger shock of Alexander essentially turning heel and eliminating Hendry. After more eliminations, it would come down to Kazarian and Nemeth, and Nemeth would ultimately emerge as the new TNA World Champion.

A Failing Alliance

At the start, Moose tried to work out an alliance with Kazarian, but that backfired as everyone attacked Moose and Kazarian to get them out of the fight. Hendry was clearly the crowd favorite and got off to a hot start, but Moose was soon back up on his feet and targeting Hendry, only for Hendry to lift him up and suplex the Champ onto the floor. Back in the ring, another rivalry would return as Alexander hit Maclin with several suplexes before hitting Kazarian and Nemeth with suplexes as well.

Moose was back in the ring next and stomped on Hendry in the corner, but he soon found himself knocked to the floor along with everybody else, and Nemeth would then hit a move over the ropes to crash him into the floor once more. Kazarian went on a roll next, hitting cutters all over the place, and then capped it off by hitting one on Moose for a pin, but Moose kicked out.

Moose and Kazarian would again try and form an alliance, but it kept falling apart relatively quickly, and soon Moose was trying to knock Hendry out of the fight. Moose turned his attention to Nemeth next, and Alexander would then get hit with a monster dropkick in the corner. Moose would lose his balance but got back up and hit a superplex on Alexander, but Alexander would kick out, avoiding elimination.

Everyone would get knocked to the floor soon after, with Alexander staying on his feet and going to work with big chops to Moose and Kazarian. The fight moved to the entrance ramp, Alexander got flipped hard on his back against the entrance ramp, and then Hendry and Moose tried to throw each other off the ramp to the floor below but both were unsuccessful. Kazarian followed suit on Nemeth but Nemeth kept his balance, only to dodge out of the way at the perfect time and hit a super kick on Kazarian, sending him off the stage and into a table positioned below.

Alexander Shocks the World and a New Champion

Maclin had been the only one eliminated to this point, but Hendry was back in the ring to try and make Moose the second elimination. Hendry hit a fallaway slam on Alexander and then caught Nemeth and did the same to him. Hendry then did the same thing to Moose, and then Hendry went one better and eliminated Moose, meaning there will be a new Champion. Alexander then shocked everyone and hit Hendry with a low blow, followed by Alexander eliminating Hendry. The crowd was livid and booed Alexander.

Alexander then tried to pin Nemeth but he kicked out. Nemeth would then return the favor by slamming Alexander down and going for the pin, and he would get it, eliminating Alexander. That left Nemeth and Kazarian as the last two in the match, Kazarian tried to lock Nemeth in a submission, but Nemeth was able to reverse it and hit a super kick, only for Kazarian to kick out at the last minute. Nemeth hit Kazarian with the finisher and that eliminated Kazariant. Nic Nemeth has just become your new TNA World Champion.

TNA Slammiversary Card Updated Card Results

TNA World Championship 6-Way Elimination Match: Nic Nemeth (C) def. Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Hendry

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) def. Ash By Elegance

TNA X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) def. Mustafa Ali

TNA Digital Media Championship and International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship Match: PCO (C) def. AJ Francis

The Rascalz def. No Quarter Catch Crew

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: ABC def. The System

Mike Santana def. Jake Something

Matt Hardy def. Johnny Dango Curtis

