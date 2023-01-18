WWE NXT Changes Segment Following Jay Briscoe's Passing

The professional wrestling world lost Jamin Pugh, known to fans as Jay Briscoe, late Tuesday evening as a result of a reported car crash. Stars from Ring of Honor, AEW, WWE, and dozens of other wrestling promotions across the world immediately began pouring out their love for Briscoe, sharing stories of the multi-time tag team champion's compassion and praising him as both a friend and a father. Briscoe's death transcended any imaginary boundaries between wrestling promotions, as WWE NXT play-by-play commentator paid tribute to Briscoe on Tuesday's NXT broadcast, taking a moment to send condolences to his friends and his family.

This tribute came in real time, as news of Briscoe's passing broke while NXT was on the air. Beyond that, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that a "planned NXT segment" that would have involved NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day holding a "funeral" for Pretty Deadly's title shot was scrapped from the broadcast. Both New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as well as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels made the call to nix the segment, with Michaels specifically adding Joseph's tribute to the show.

Details surrounding the car crash are limited, but Briscoe's wife Ashley updated that their two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were injured as a result.

"We need prayers! Gracie is on her way into surgery on her back. Jamin would want the whole world praying for his little girl," Ashley wrote on Facebook. "WE BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYER!! Pray for the doctors and everyone working on her! Pray for her precious legs to move again! Pray for Jayleigh who has some pretty serious injuries, but is stable and resting! Pray for Gannon waiting at home! Pray for strength for all of us! We have a long long road ahead of us!"

ComicBook.com sends our thoughts and prayers to the Pugh family.