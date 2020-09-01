Spoiler for Tonight's NXT Championship Iron Man Match

✖

Tonight's special Tuesday edition of NXT is currently headlined by a four-way, hour-long Iron Man Match between Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole for the vacated NXT Championship. But if you're a fan hoping to see a new champion crowned by the end of the night, you might not be happy with the result that's on the way. Spoiler warning from here on out — according to Mike Johnson via PWInsider Elite, the match was actually taped last week and reportedly ended in a two-way tie after the full 60 minutes had elapsed. Those two wrestlers, who were not named, would then be booked in a second NXT Championship match that will take place on next week's NXT.

Considering the Black and Gold Brand is stuck on Tuesday night for the next two weeks due to the NHL Playoffs, this actually makes a bit of sense as it gives viewers a reason to tune in for both shows. However, the idea that a 60-minute match will end without a definitive winner might enrage a large portion of the fanbase.

How do you feel about this reported finish? Are you still interested in watching? And who do you think the final two will be? Let us know down in the comments!

The card will also feature Legado Del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Swerve Scott in a Street Fight and Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher.

With the exception of Ciampa, every competitor in the four-way has taken to Twitter in the past day to hype up the match.

Amongst the toxicity of the this or that & "everything is bad" narrative, I can safely tell you this from my heart.. I still love pro wrestling! Do me a favor tonight.. put that negativity away & just enjoy 4 of the Best In The World giving you their all for a legit 60 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZBBqVoAWUH — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) September 1, 2020

Tonight. Super Tuesday.

1 Hour Iron Man pic.twitter.com/Oime15wBEz — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 1, 2020

This is not just the biggest match of my career, it’s the biggest match in @WWENXT history. 4 of the best fighting for the greatest prize in WWE. Time to get my title back. #AdamColeBayBay #SuperTuesday https://t.co/3HIQYWUpE9 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 1, 2020

