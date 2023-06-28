WWE NXT Spoilers Reveal Upcoming NXT Call-Up

WWE taped the July 4 episode of NXT on Tuesday evening, which revealed something big about WWE's plans for an upcoming call-up. The episode featured The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) beating Julius and Brutus Creed in a "Loser Leaves NXT" match indicating that the Creed Brothers are on their way to either Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The NCAA All-American amateur wrestlers signed with WWE in late 2020-early 2021 and debuted on the NXT roster in August of that year as members of Roderick Strong's Diamond Mine faction.

The pair would go on to win the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and hold the NXT Tag Team Championships from June to September 2022. And despite plenty of lineup changes, the brothers and Ivy Nile have remained loyal to Diamond Mine since late Summer 2021. Which brand do you think the two will join next? Will they be involved in a faction or pop up as a tag team? Should anybody else come up with them? Tell us our predictions in the comments!

NXT returns to pay-per-view on July 30 with the annual Great American Bash event. The show will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

