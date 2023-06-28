Tiffany Stratton Retains WWE NXT Women's Title and Fan Favorite Returns at Gold Rush

WWE kicked off week 2 of NXT Gold Rush with a battle for the NXT Women's Championship, pitting Chase U's Thea Hail against the Champion Tiffany Stratton. Duke Hudson, Drew Gulak, and Charlie Dempsey were all at ringside, and would all end up involved at some point or another before the segment was over. Hail would focus on Stratton's arm and locking in the Kimura Lock, and over time the strategy worked. She was even able to make Stratton tap, but the referee didn't see it thanks to interference from Gulak. Stratton was able to win as a result, and Gulak and Dempsey would then turn on Chase U. That led to the return of fan-favorite Andre Chase, who helped clear the ring and reunited Chase U's big trio.

Hail got knocked down to one knee but then she came back with a roll-up. Stratton kicked out but Hail stayed on her, going up and over into a cover and then almost locked in a Kimura but Stratton got to the bottom rope and broke the hold. Hail went in for the lock again but Stratton got out of it. Hail dodged Stratton and then went for another hold but Stratton stopped it.

Hail then slammed Stratton and dropkicked the Champ out of the ring. Stratton then pulled Hail's feet off the ropes and knocked her to the floor. A clothesline followed and then Stratton rolled her into the ring. Stratton stomped on Hail and went for the cover but Hail kicked out. Stratton then hit a hip throw and went for the cover, but Hail kicked out. Hail went for a pin but Stratton once again broke it with the bottom rope.

Hail then went for that move off the ropes again, but this time she hit it. Stratton hit a powerbomb on Hail and went for the pin but Stratton kicked out. Stratton charged towards Hail in the corner and then stomped on her and went for the pin, but Hail kicked out. Stratton locked in a hold in the middle of the ring, but Hail threw the Champ off her. Stratton took back control with a back elbow and a cover attempt, but Hail kicked out.

Stratton connected with a suplex and then kept Hail down, but Hail came back with a series of big moves, including a suplex of her own. Hail stomped Stratton while spelling out Chase U and then hit the slick Senton into a cover, but Stratton kicked out. Hail went for the Kimura again but Stratton threw Hail down. Hail then countered another move and tried to lock in the Kimura again, and then Dempsey pulled the rope to help but it was right in front of the referee.

Stratton then went to attack but Hail reversed and got the lock in for the tap-out, but the referee didn't see because Gulak was arguing with him. Then by the time he turned around Stratton came back with a roll-up, which got her the pin and the win. Stratton retains her Title, but there was still more to see.

After the match, Gulak and Dempsey were yelling at Hail and criticizing her after the loss, and Hudson then started getting after them. They then turned on Hudson, attacking him and holding him to do more damage, but that's when Andre Chase made his grand return. He teamed up with Hudson and knocked them both back and out of the ring as Mr. Chase chants came flying in. Hail was ecstatic too, running around the ring as the segment came to a close.

