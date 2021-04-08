Watch: Stolen WWE NXT Championship Belt Found and Returned

✖

News broke back in December 2019 that NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter had his championship belt and passport stolen during a "smash and grab" while he was in Chicago. WWE was able to replace the belt and the "Ring General" continued his title reign without any issues, but this week it was revealed that the stolen title had been recovered and returned to the company.

TikTok user @vndschicago posted a handful of videos recapping the situation on Thursday, stating that he bought the championship only to realize it was an authentic WWE title. He delivered it to the WWE, and as a show of gratitude the company sent him back a replica signed by Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Walter.

As a belt collector, he said he bought the belt in the same neighborhood where it was originally stolen — Logan Square.

@WalterAUT Hey boss man, I’ve got your UK Championship belt. Please Contact me Back so I may return it. I purchased it last year on Offerup & after listing it for sale yesterday, TODAY realized, this was your actual IN RING Title Belt. Hit me ASAP pic.twitter.com/LMt641kdPG — 🌻[AHEAD OF MY TIME] (@DannySantiago20) March 4, 2021

Walter's reign as NXT UK Champion officially eclipsed two years earlier this week, making him the longest champion in all of WWE since the 1980s. He successfully defeated Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night One on Wednesday, then retained against Rampage Brown at NXT UK Prelude on Thursday afternoon.

