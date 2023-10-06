WWE NXT Superstar Reportedly Now on Main Roster

Call-ups from NXT to WWE's main roster continue to be a popular topic, and now a new report states that another Superstar has made the jump. In the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestleOps), it was reported that Dragon Lee impressed all the right people in his match against Dominik Mysterio, so much so that it appears he is now on the main roster. His deal with WWE reportedly stated he would be on the main roster after one year in NXT anyway, but the match against Dominik went so well that the timetable might have been sped up.

Lee came into NXT with quite a bit of buzz, and has since been mainly involved in the North American Championship picture, but has also been in the mix around the NXT Championship. Lee has already delivered several thrilling matches in his time with NXT, and though he hasn't attained a Title yet, he seemed on track to hold some gold sooner rather than later.

If Lee is indeed now part of the main roster, it remains to be seen which brand he'll call home. If WWE plans to continue Lee's feud with Dominik Mysterio, he could be moved to either brand, as Judgement Day shows up on both Raw and SmackDown quite a bit. It seemed that WWE was positioning Lee to team-up with Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar against the Judgement Day at one point, so they could also move him to SmackDown to continue to build that program.

Lee announced he had signed with WWE last year at AAA Noche De Campeones, and a few months later he made his debut on NXT TV. In an interview with WWE La Previa, Lee revealed why he ultimately signed with WWE. "I feel very happy and excited. I can not believe this. This is something that surprised me a lot. I'm going to do my best like I always have. Representing my country, representing my people, showing all that I have achieved by working hard by being every day in the ring training, going to the gym every single day," Lee said.

"The time has come, some may not believe this, but every Sunday I bought DVDs of WWE shows. Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true. I'm going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I'm happy about it. I'll give my best. I am going to stand out, as I have done in all the places I've been. WWE see you very soon," Lee said.

We'll have to wait and see if Lee shows up on NXT again or ends up calling Raw or SmackDown home moving forward, though we might get more answers at Fastlane. Whichever roster gets Lee, they will have a talented superstar added to their lineup, but let us know where you would like to see Lee land in the comments! You can also talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!

