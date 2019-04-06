WWE: Johnny Gargano Debuts Iron Man Gear At NXT Takeover New York

WrestleMania weekend is always a great time to see your favorite superstars rocking some Marvel or DC themed gear, and tonight at NXT Takeover: New York Johnny Gargano did not disappoint. The fan favorite faced off against Adam Cole, and as he came down the ramp you could clearly see he was wearing some slick Iron Man-tehemed gear. It makes sense, as Gargano teased he would be wearing some Marvel gear for his match tonight, but we didn’t know exactly who it would be until tonight.

The NXT Takeover:New York card is packed, and even before Gargano hit the ring the pay-per-view has more than delivered. Pete Dunne and Walter’s match was brutal in unconventional ways, and Velveteen Dream and Riddle brought the house down in their match. Gargano vs Adam Cole should also be a classic, and with that Marvel gear it certainly started out on the right foot.

You can find the full card below.

NXT Tag Team Championship: War Raiders vs Ricochet and Aleister Black: Winner Ricochet and Aleister Black

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle: Winner Dream

WWE United Kingdom Championship: Pete Dunne vs. Walter

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane vs. lo Shirai vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Championship (2 out of 3 falls): Johnny Gargano vs. Adam Cole

