WWE NXT Fans Getting Goosebumps From Karrion Kross and Scarlett's TakeOver: In Your House Entrance

Part of tonight's action-packed card was the much-anticipated match between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross, and since this was a TakeOver, fans were curious to see if Kross and Scarlett's killer entrance got any sort of upgrades or tweaks. When the match finally happened on In Your House, they got their answer, as the entrance was even more cinematic and over the top, and it didn't take long for fans to start sharing their reactions to it. In short, the reactions were immensely positive, and some fans even got goosebumps when they saw the extended entrance. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

If you missed the entrance, you can check out a small snippet of it in the GIF below.

"𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄.

#NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13"

It featured even more lighting, more smoke, more lipsyncing, and some memorable gear, and the duo made an even bigger impression when Kross got in the ring, as he managed to dominate Tommaso Ciampa and take away the victory.

It's certainly a great night all around, and you can check out reactions to the entrance on the next slide.

Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

