WWE NXT Fans Getting Goosebumps From Karrion Kross and Scarlett's TakeOver: In Your House Entrance
Part of tonight's action-packed card was the much-anticipated match between Tommaso Ciampa and Karrion Kross, and since this was a TakeOver, fans were curious to see if Kross and Scarlett's killer entrance got any sort of upgrades or tweaks. When the match finally happened on In Your House, they got their answer, as the entrance was even more cinematic and over the top, and it didn't take long for fans to start sharing their reactions to it. In short, the reactions were immensely positive, and some fans even got goosebumps when they saw the extended entrance. You can check out some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
If you missed the entrance, you can check out a small snippet of it in the GIF below.
"𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄.
#NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13"
𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄. 𝕱𝕬𝕷𝕷 𝖆𝖓𝖉 𝕻𝕽𝕬𝖄.#NXTTakeOver @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/9ssTaa7JH4— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
It featured even more lighting, more smoke, more lipsyncing, and some memorable gear, and the duo made an even bigger impression when Kross got in the ring, as he managed to dominate Tommaso Ciampa and take away the victory.
It's certainly a great night all around, and you can check out reactions to the entrance on the next slide.
Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream
NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett
NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano
6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae
Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest
This is Fire
It didn't take long for Kross and Scarlett to set TakeOver on fire, and they did it with that amazing entrance.
#NXTTakeOver damn this is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MoQXeU32y1— Bernardomayne 💯 (@bernardomayne) June 8, 2020
"#NXTTakeOver damn this is FireFire"
Amazing
It didn't take long for reactions to start pouring in after the extended entrance for Kross and Scarlett, and it seems everyone was on board once they saw it.
Damn @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 entrance is amazing!#NXT #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse— Luís P. (THE Coach) (@pescadinha23) June 8, 2020
"Damn @WWEKarrionKross and @Lady_Scarlett13 entrance is amazing!
#NXT #WWENXT #NXTTakeOver #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse"
Holy Scarlett
While Kross was the one wrestling in the match, Scarlett made her presence felt, and fans noticed.
#NXTTakeOver holy Scarlett.......— Erik Vazquez (@Eroc11788) June 8, 2020
"#NXTTakeOver holy Scarlett......."
Chills
The entrance was already great, but the new and slightly upgraded version was even better, and fans were down for it.
Karrion Kross's entrance gives me chills. Could you imagine him against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Wrestlemania main event? Just a thought. #NXTTakeOver— T-Mac (@TerribleTmac89) June 8, 2020
"Karrion Kross’s entrance gives me chills. Could you imagine him against The Fiend Bray Wyatt in a Wrestlemania main event? Just a thought. #NXTTakeOver"
Goosebumps
One fan had to point to Finn Balor's epic entrance for the last time an entrance made that much of an impression.
I haven't felt goosebumps with an entrance like this since I saw Finn Balor's entrance for the first time. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/BW0MniFsIc pic.twitter.com/v6wIgFljVm— sailor moon (@firecrackerroot) June 8, 2020
"I haven't felt goosebumps with an entrance like this since I saw Finn Balor's entrance for the first time. #NXTTakeOver"
F****** Amazing
To say the entrance made an impression would be an understatement.
Ok.
Ok.

That entrance was fucking amazing#NXTTakeOver #NXTInYourHouse— VMM. (@vemm12) June 8, 2020
"Ok.
That entrance was fucking amazing
#NXTTakeOver #NXTInYourHouse"
Loses Something0comments
While one fan loved the entrance, it was hard not to notice the giant house taking away from the moody vibe.
Gotta admit it, this cool, theatrical, moody Kross & Scarlett entrance loses something when the big goofy In Your House set is right there behind them.#NXTTakeOver— BenXT UK (@BritWresAwayDay) June 8, 2020
"Gotta admit it, this cool, theatrical, moody Kross & Scarlett entrance loses something when the big goofy In Your House set is right there behind them.
#NXTTakeOver"
