WWE NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver: Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card and Betting Odds for Night Two

✖

WWE's NXT brand will continue its biggest show of 2021 on Thursday with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two, and we've got all the information on the show's start time, how to watch it, the show's full card and even betting odds on who is most likely to come out on top. Following the simulcast on the first night, Night Two will stream exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock service beginning at 8 p.m. eastern time.

The show's main event will see FInn Balor defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross. Kross captured the title from Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver XXX last summer but was forced to relinquish the gold days later due to a separated shoulder. He wouldn't return to action until the end of the year. Meanwhile, Balor became a two-time champion by winning Kross' vacated title, then went on to have a series of violent defenses against Kyle O'Reilly (twice), Adam Cole and Pete Dunne. Balor has boasted that Kross' emotions are his weakness, while the big man has started to shed some of the supernatural aspects of his original persona.

Three other title matches will be featured on the card, including NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano versus the winner of Night One's Gauntlet Eliminator, the first NXT Women's Tag Team Championship defense on pay-per-view and a unification ladder match between NXT Cruiserweight Champions Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar.

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly will be the only match of the night where gold isn't on the line, but it might also be the most violent. Cole turned heel at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day in February and promptly broke up The Undisputed Era as a faction by attacking O'Reilly multiple times. The two kept brawling once O'Reilly returned from Cole's attack, going so far as to get the police involved before Cole tried to jump his former tag partner at his MMA gym. William Regal finally convinced the two to have a match, but made sure that NXT couldn't be held responsible for what might happen.

Check out the full card for Stand & Deliver Night Two along with the latest betting odds for each match:

Night Two