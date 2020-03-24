NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay Officially Canceled, Matches Will Take Place on NXT Television

With WrestleMania 36 getting moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, NXT fans have been waiting to see what the company plans on doing with the other events originally booked for WreslteMania weekend — NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Induction Ceremony. The latter is reportedly getting moved to SummerSlam weekend, while TakeOver’s fate went unaddressed on recent NXT episodes. That changed on Tuesday when Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso report that the show had officially been canceled, and that the matches originally planned for the show would take place on episodes of NXT starting on April 1. WWE quickly confirmed the report.

Triple H has also been confirmed to appear on this week’s NXT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 As first reported by @SInow: – @TripleH will appear on tomorrow’s #WWENXT.

– The matches originally scheduled for #NXTTakeOver: Tampa Bay will now take place on #NXTonUSA, starting 4/1!https://t.co/prKzBXERuk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020

“Triple H will appear on tomorrow night’s edition of NXT on USA Network, as first reported by Sports Illustrated,” WWE.com’s announcement read. “Sports Illustrated also reported that several of the matches originally scheduled for NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay will instead take place over the next few weeks on NXT, starting with the April 1 edition of the weekly USA Network spectacular.”

The show was originally scheduled for April 4 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, the night before WrestleMania would take place at Raymond James Stadium. Last week WWE confirmed that it would be stretching WrestleMania across both nights, with the tagline “Too Big for Just One Night.”

As of this week the only match confirmed for TakeOver was a six-way ladder match to confirm the new No. 1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship. Chelsea Green, Tegan Nox and Mia Yim had already qualified for the match before plans started changing.

Other matches that had been teased but not made official were NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano.

Here’s the latest WrestleMania 36 card: