Wrestlemania 36 Match Dates Revealed By WWE

WWE announced on Wednesday that on top of taking place at the WWE Performance Center in front of no crowd, WrestleMania 36 would take place across two nights on both April 4 and April 5. The card, which has seven matches as of this writing, has not been changed despite all of the alterations to the event. However, by Thursday WWE.com had split the card down the middle and revealed which matches would take place on which night. Even though he made the challenge on this week's Raw, the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton is not listed since it technically hasn't been made official.

Here's how WWE is dividing up the matches:

April 4

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

April 5

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Whether or not WWE adds more matches to either card remains to be seen. The Intercontinental, United States and all three tag team championships still don't have matches on the show, and it's unlcear if WWE will be able to do the typical men's and women's battle royals due to CDC's recommendations for mass gatherings.

Fans are also still waiting for confirmation regarding NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The company put out a statement on Monday saying that both shows would not go on as originally scheduled, and Georgia Smith (daughter of the British Bulldog, who will be apart of this year's induction class) tweeted this week that WWE is planning on moving the ceremony to SummerSlam weekend in August, but nothing has been said regarding the plans for the next TakeOver show.

"WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view," WWE said in its latest announcement on Wednesday. "The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

"As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania," the release continued.

