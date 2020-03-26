WWE Announces NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic took another bite out of WWE’s schedule this week, as it was announced on Thursday that the upcoming NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin pay-per-view has been canceled. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the 3Arena in Ireland on April 26, but has now been rescheduled for October. 25, as the arena explained in a statement. So far the biggest match that had been teased for the event was Walter vs. Finn Balor for the NXT UK Championship.

As a result of the pandemic, WWE has been forced to either cancel or reschedule all of its live events in recent weeks, move all episodes of Raw and SmackDown to the WWE Performance Center (in front of no audience), cancel NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, reschedule the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony and move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the PC, where it will be broadcast as a taped event on April 4-5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

NXT Takeover scheduled to take place at 3Arena on Sunday, 26 April has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday, 25 October. All tickets remain valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/gdrpO3Ym6y — 3Arena (@3ArenaDublin) March 26, 2020

Here’s the WrestleMania 36 card as of now:

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Edge vs. Randy Orton [Last Man Standing]

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Miz & John Morrison vs. The New Day or The Usos

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Elias vs. King Corbin

Following WrestleMania, WWE’s next pay-per-view on the schedule is Money in the Bank at Royal Farms Arena in Baltmore, Maryland. As of right now, it hasn’t been postponed/rescheduled/canceled.

WWE announced earlier this week that TakeOver: Tampa Bay, originally scheduled for April 4 in Tampa, had been scrapped altogether. The matches originally planned for the show will now take place on episodes of NXT starting on April 1.