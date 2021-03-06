WWE NXT: The Undisputed Era's Seven Best Matches

The Undisputed Era is no more after nearly four strong years of dominating WWE NXT, so it's time to celebrate the group's era with some of their undisputed best matches in their time together. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly immediately came onto the scene as some of the most magnetic performers in recent NXT memory and their faction made them essentially the total package. Looking back on their time together, you would be hard pressed to find matches or moments that were not involved with some of the core elements of NXT's programming in one way or another. In their time together, the Undisputed Era was essentially the face of NXT. While each member had their own spectacular matches representing the group, this list is to showcase some of the best times they had worked together. In honor of the fact they are imploding and going their separate ways to the next phase of their respective careers, it's time for a walk down memory lane. Read on for our picks for the seven best Undisputed Era matches in their time together on WWE NXT. There are too many great moments to completely list here, so let us know your favorite matches or moments in the comments!

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong vs. The Authors of Pain You can't really talk about the best Undisputed Era matches without talking the most transformative for the faction overall. The match between these teams was already a fantastic final to that year's Dusty Rhodes Classic alone as part of NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, but Roderick Strong turned on partner Pete Dunne (or "Peter Doone" as O'Reilly once famously joked) to help O'Relly and an injured (and fresh North American Championship winner) Adam Cole to secure the victory. After weeks of attempting to recruit him, seeing Strong finally give in and join the Undisputed Era was one of the most satisfying moments in NXT history.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly vs. The Revival This match sort of came out of nowhere to become of the best tag team matches ever shown on NXT. This match between Fish, O'Reilly, and the then known as Dawson and Wilder, wasn't on one of the big shows but it felt big. The four worked together so well that it was pretty much a clinic on tag team wrestling. The four of them even earned a "Tag Team Wrestling!" chant in the middle because just of how many surprises the four of them were able to pull off. And it was all just on a weekly episode of NXT!

Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly vs. Moustache Mountain and Ricochet This was another match that came out of nowhere to provide just some pure fun. Strong and O'Relly's back and forth with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate resulted in some fun matches, but adding Adam Cole and then rising star Ricochet into things resulted in a major surprise. Tucked away in one of the NXT weekly airings, this match has a lot of fun near falls, high flying moves, and hard hitting action. It's the kind of mix up that quickly paid off dividends, and it's surprising to see that it was rarely replicated after this.

Undisputed Era vs. Sanity vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong As expected, you kind of have to include all of Undisputed Era's WarGames matches into this list. While the individual members have had their fair share of stellar matches, the Undisputed Era truly shone as a unit in their WarGames efforts. Kicking things off with a major match against Sanity and the team Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong, this brought the WarGames match as a whole back to life. It went off without any major hitch, and was not only a major win for the faction moving forward but also sparked a strong dominant run going forward.

The Undisputed Era vs. Ricochet, Pete Dunne, and the War Raiders It's kind of funny looking back and realizing that the Undisputed Era only won their first and final WarGames matches as a complete team. That didn't make any of their performances lackluster either as the faction was always looking good even in defeat. This was especially true for the 2018 WarGames match, and it featured a makeup of stars that had a great energy in the match. Everyone contributed something different and brought something new to this, and it elevated the WarGames match to a whole new level. It's probably why they kept playing a major role!

The Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Kevin Owens There's a reason the Undisputed Era have been involved with ever War Games match thus far! The best out of their collection thus far has been their run against Team Ciampa. Not only was the Undisputed Era at their strongest as a team here, but it was doubly satisfying seeing them take this major loss. Part of the excitement was seeing Kevin Owens come back for the night as the final member of Team Ciampa, and seeing Era's chemistry with Owens and the others led to some pretty fun and satisfying moments!