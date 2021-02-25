Kyle O'Reilly Responds to Adam Cole Attacking Roderick Strong on NXT

✖

This week's NXT saw Adam Cole finally break his silence on why he attacked Kyle O'Reilly twice in the past two weeks. The former NXT Champion started off by claiming he was sorry for what happened, but fellow Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong arrived and was highly skeptical of Cole's apology. Things broke down when Finn Balor arrived, eventually resulting in Cole breaking down in tears in the ring. Strong embraced and forgave him, only for Cole to nail him with a low blow and a superkick.

Cole's attack effectively ends the Undisputed Era faction, a group that utterly dominated NXT for well over three years. It was confirmed earlier in the evening that O'Reilly would be out of action for four to six weeks thanks to Cole hitting him with a Brainbuster on the steel ring steps, but he was still able to react to the situation on Twitter.

On the other hand, Cole seemed much more upbeat about the whole situation.

I am, and always have been, the Undisputed ERA. — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 25, 2021

O'Reilly wound up getting stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center last week and sold the injury so well that fans at ringside thought he was suffering a seizure. He popped up on Twitter yesterday to explain he was okay.

"Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World," O'Reilly wrote. "I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold."