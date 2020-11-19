Watch: William Regal Books an NXT TakeOver: WarGames Match After NXT Went Off the Air

✖

This week's NXT ended with The Undisputed Era making their return to television and attacking Pat McAfee and the Kings of NXT. The brawl continued after the show cut to black, and in a video released on YouTube and social media shortly afterwards a new development unfolded. As the heels retreated up the entrance ramp, William Regal walked out and pointed out that eight wrestlers comprised of two teams were battling, and that everybody knew what this was leading to. He maneuvered his way between the two groups before shouting out, "WarGames!"

The Undisputed Era have been apart of every men's WarGames match since WWE revived the WCW concept. Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly beat Sanity and The Authors of Pain (with Roderick Strong, who wouldn't join UE until April of the following year) in 2017, then lost to Pete Dunne, Ricochet and the War Raiders in an eight-man bout a year later. Last year's TakeOver: WarGames saw the four lose again, this time to Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and Kevin Owens after Ciampa nailed Cole with an Air Raid Crash from the top of the cage.

Over the summer the simmering hatred between Cole and McAfee reached its boiling point when the former NXT Champion erupted on The Pat McAfee Show. Cole won their match at NXT TakeOver XXX (an impressive showing from the inexperienced former NFL punter), but McAfee returned in late October to help Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Dunne turned heel a week later to join the group.

"I think with Pat, one of the first times I ever met him, he looked at me and said, 'I want to be a weapon for you to grab it and utilize. I want to be a talent.' I thought he meant it as an announcer, but he didn't," Triple H said of McAfee following his in-ring debut. "Pat has every intention of doing this and being not just an NXT superstar, but when the time is right, a WWE superstar. He has a lot of other commitments from his podcast to everything else he does. He has a lot of commitments across the board, but he's very serious about this. We'll see where it goes. When we first talked about this process from the in-ring, having the match idea, he said to me, 'Let's remember this phone call when you do my Hall of Fame speech.' Pat doesn't lack confidence."

NXT TakeOver: WarGames takes place in the Capitol Wrestling Center on Dec. 6.