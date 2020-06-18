WWE NXT Announces Huge Winner Takes All Match for Next Week

✖

Adam Cole was all over the place on tonight's NXT, and throughout the night several threw their names into the ring for his NXT Championship. That culminated in a segment about midway through when Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, and Finn Balor all made their to the ring and voiced why they should be the next one to challenge Cole, as opposed to Karrion Kross and Scarlett. That segment ended with a match declared for next week's NXT, which is being called a Winner Takes All Match, and we cannot wait to see it.

The match will have Lee, Balor, and Gargano all facing each other for the North American Championship, and whoever walks away the winner will then face off against Adam Cole next week for a Champion vs Champion match for the biggest gold in NXT.

It's going to be a can't miss event, and you can get a preview of it below.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee will defend the #WWENXT #NATitle against @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor! Whoever walks away as the champion from that match will face @AdamColePro on July 8th in a CHAMPION vs. CHAMPION 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑺 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯! pic.twitter.com/FxFm070sG0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Two massive tag team title bouts headline NXT this week! Women's Tag Team Champions — and NXT icons — Bayley & Sasha Banks return to the black-and-gold brand to defend their titles against Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart. Plus, Imperium will put the NXT Tag Team Titles against Breezango! Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Here's the full card.

Men's Tag Team Championship Match: Imperium vs Breezango

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

