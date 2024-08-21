WWE Reveals Roxanne Perez’s NXT Women’s Title Challenger for No Mercy

It was finally time for the WWE NXT No Mercy Gauntlet Eliminator Match, which would have six women batting for the right to take on Roxanne Perez for her NXT Women’s Championship at NXT No Mercy. The women in that battle included Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Adriana Rizzo, and Brinley Reece, who was subbed in after Karmen Petrovich was attacked backstage. After a thrilling battle, the final two women left standing were Ruca and Parker, and the two would come close several times before Parker sealed the deal and got the win. It will now be Perez vs Parker for the NXT Women’s Championship at No Mercy.

Ruca vs Sinclair

Sol Ruca and Wren Sinclair started things off, with Sinclair kicking out of a quick cover. Sinclair and Ruca traded holds and reversals, and then Ruca went for a crossface but couldn’t lock it in. Sinclair did lock in a single leg crab though, and was able to then get another submission locked in from there. Sinclair went for yet another submission right after, though Ruca was able to go for a cover attempt and break free. A collision between the two brought the next superstar out.

The next superstar in the math was Rizzo, who hit the ground running an knocked both Sinclair and Ruca to th eat with big suplexes. Rizzo connected with a punch to the head on Sinclair but then missed Ruca, though she did hit a big slam into a pin attempt just a few moments later. Rica managed to get an inside cradle on Rizzo but Rizzo kicked out and brought Ruca down, though Ruca got Rizzo up and to the mat with a powerslam to get the first elimination.

New Challengers

Next in was Reece, who came in like a rocket and floored both Sinclair and Ruca. Reece’s speed and energy was on display right away, as Ruca couldn’t quite slow her down before Reece went for a cover. Reece missed Ruca shortly after though and hit the ring post, though that didn’t slow her down much at all. Sinclair tried to pin Reece but she came back with a double clothesline and a slams for both Sinclair and Ruca.

Next in was Grey, and Grey slammed Reece down and then followed up with slams for Ruca and Sinclair. Grey reversed a move up top and then sent Sinclair flying, and then another duplex followed for Reece before slamming her down for a cover, eliminating Reece from the match. Grey tried to pin Sinclair but despite that not working out, Grey still threw both superstars to the mat before hitting a springboard cutter. Grey tried to take down Ruca but Ruca countered with a slam to the mat face-first and a submission. Grey managed to get away and Ruca slammed Sinclair down before lifting up Grey and throwing her over to the floor. Rica went up top and knocked down both superstars, and then it was time for Jaida Parker.

The Final Two

Parker came in and threw Ruca and Sinclair into the barricades before rolling Grey into the ring. Parker lifted up Grey and slammed her back into the turnbuckle before the chop and slam combo. Parker slammed Grey down and went of the pin, eliminating Grey. Sinclair tried to pin Parker but Ruca hit a Soulsnatcher on Sinclair and got the elimination.

That left Ruca and Parker as the last two, and Parker stopped Ruca’s springboard maneuver and slammed her down for a pin, but Ruca kicked out. Parker got slammed down by Ruca and pinned but Parker grabbed the bottom rope to break it. Ruca went up top but missed, and then hit a suplex on Parker. Rica missed the next attack though and hot hit with the huge hip charge, and Parker got the final elimination and is challenging Perez for the Title at No Mercy.

