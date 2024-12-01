WWE’s OG Bloodline gets WarGames Win Despite Roman Reigns and CM Punk Clash

After a thrilling round of Championship battles, it was time for Bloodline vs. Bloodline at WWE WarGames. Roman Reigns had his OG Bloodline crew of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn by his side as well as the wildcard in CM Punk thanks to his wiseman Paul Heyman. On the other side was Solo Sikoa’s new Bloodline of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, as well as their wildcard Bronson Reed. The match was a rollercoaster ride of emotions and twists, with several moments of heated issues between Reigns and Punk. Fatu might have been injured, while Reed hit a Tsunami from the top of the cage and smashed through a table, with Jimmy Uso also jumping from the top before the end of the night. It was ultimately the OG Bloodline that would emerge victorious, giving Reigns and his crew a huge win in their ongoing war against Sikoa, and all with the Punk favor looming in the distance.

Jey and Tonga got things started, and Jey slowly approached Tonga on the other side of the ring. Tonga was bouncing between intimidating and disturbing and then the two finally clashed, with Jey getting in some early punches but Tonga finding a way to knock Jey down and follow it up with a slam to the mat. Tonga stayed in control after throwing Jey into the comer turnbuckle, and he decided not to pin Jey and connect with a few more strikes to the head.

Jey came back and knocked Tonga to the corner and then slammed into him, sending both to the mat as Bronson Reed entered the match. Reed came in with a chair and immediately started punishing Jey, and Jey was just trying to hold on until reinforcements came. Tonga and Reed cornered Jey and delivered vicious stomps and kicks to wear him down, and then it was time for the next competitor.

Next in was Jimmy Uso, and Jimmy didn’t even pick up any weapons and just charged in to help Jey. Jimmy kicked Tonga to the mat and then went after Reed with a series of chops and kicks. After Jey got to his feet they hit Reed and knocked him back, and then Jimmy knocked down both Tonga and Red with a corkscrew moonsault.

Jimmy and Jey teamed up and dished out some tag team offense to Tonga and Reed, taking back the momentum, and then they delivered a number of strikes to Sikoa’s team before hitting Reed with two simultaneous punches that knocked him down. Reed got thrown into the cage wall before the next competitor came in, and at Sikoa’s command, it was Jacob Fatu who entered in for his team.

Jimmy and Jey went right for Fatu, but he quickly threw them around and knocked Jimmy to the ground. Jey slammed Fatu down but Fatu bounced right back up and knocked Jey down with a spinning elbow. Fatu was on fire at this point, pushing around Jimmy and Jey with ease, and then Fatu delivered an insane move that knocked Jimmy into the cage wall and ended with a moonsault n Jey. Then Sikoa’s team combined and held up Jey as Fatu came charging in and flipped him over to the mat, and it was finally time for another competitor.

Up next for the OG Bloodline it was CM Punk who got ready, but then Reigns put his arm out and held Punk back, telling Sami Zayn to go. Zayn headed in and got the best of Tonga before dodging Reed and connecting with a host of strikes to his head. Zayn stepped on Reed and then went up high to take out Fatu, but Fatu caught him, only to get rocked by a superkick from Jimmy.

Jimmy and Sami brought back the handshake and then went about continuing to take back control, but Fatu and Reed were back up and causing chaos. The next competitor was up, and it was Tonga Loa heading out to the ring. Loa grabbed two tables and threw them in before helping out his teammates with Zayn and the Usos. The OG Bloodline was getting rolled at this point, and then it was finally time for someone to go in for Team OTC.

Punk stood back and was letting Reigns walk out, but then right at the end he blew past Reigns and headed to the ring instead as they shut the door on Reigns. Reigns was livid, and Punk then grabbed a toolbox before heading into the ring. Punk tore threw Sikoa’s crew, slamming the toolbox into everyone and then lighting up Loa specifically for a while. Unfortunately Fatu was back on his feet and slammed Punk to the mat, turning the tide once again.

Next it was Solo Sikoa’s turn to head to the ring, and he slammed the cage door onto Zayn’s face. Then he did the same to Jey and Jimmy before grabbing a chain with a lock on it. Sikoa then went after Zayn and then delivered a slam to Jimmy and Jey next. Sikoa then had Fatu deliver a moonsault to Jimmy and Jey, and then Reed hit a Tsunami on Zayn. This was complete carnage, and Punk tried to fight back but he was overwhelmed by the numbers advantage.

Then Sikoa locked the cage with with his own chain to keep Reigns out, and 10 seconds later it was Reigns time to head into the match. Reigns headed to the top of the cage to get in, and he punched Loa and Tonga back to the mat. Then Reed met him and Reigns slammed his head into the cage wall, and he got in and slammed Sikoa into he wall as well. Reigns was finally in the cage, and he hit a crossbody from the top rope to clear everyone out.

Reigns clocked everyone with strikes including Sikoa, and he went to go rally his troops. Reigns picked up Jey and helped up Zayn , though he didn’t help Punk. Punk and Reigns got into a war of words but then Paul Heyman came out to try and calm things down and keep them focused. It seemed that worked, and now the match officially could begin.

The brawl commenced and Zayn hit Reed with a DDT, while The Usos knocked out Tonga and Loa and then hit the Uso Splash on both superstars as well. Fatu and Sikoa came through to knock them down and then went head to head with Reigns and Punk. Reigns dodged a Samoan Spike and then accidently speared Punk when Sikoa dodged. Sikoa hit the spike on Reigns and went for a pin, but Reigns kicked out. Fatu went for a move but then hurt his knee , and Zayn broke up quick pin on Punk.

Sikoa’s Bloodline grabbed a table and then Fatu was hobbling, and Reigns hit a low blow on Fatu and then a spear on Sikoa. Reed stopped the comeback and put Reigns on top of the table before climbing up the cage. Punk then pulled Reigns off the table and Reed slammed through it, putting him out of commission. Meanwhile Fatu was still holding his leg, and Reigns finally helped up Punk, but Fatu broke it up.

Reigns hit Fatu with a Superman Punch but Sikoa hit a Spike on Reigns and then a second one before a pin. The Usos broke it up with superkicks, and then THEY HIT Fatu with superkicks as well before delivering the 1D, and somehow they still weren’t done. They set up a table and then speared Loa, but Tonga broke it up. Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Tonga and then Jimmy was up on the top rope but decided to go higher after a cheer from the crowd. Jimmy went up to the top of the cage with Fatu on the table and hit the USO Splash, smashing Fatu clear through it.

Sikoa got to his feet to find he was surrounded by the original Bloodline team, and soon after Sikoa was hit with multiple superkicks, a helluva kick, and a GTS before Reigns connected with the Spear and a pin, and that was it for Sikoa. The OG Bloodline stands victorious, and Reigns then met Punk and reached out his hand, which Punk accepted, and then Punk and Heyman embraced outside the ring. You could hear Punk say “When I need the favor, I’ll come and ask.” Heyman then said, “it’s yours.”

What did you think of the match, and what do you think the favor will be?