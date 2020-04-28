WWE Reportedly Open to Granting Releases to "Just About Anyone"
Since April 15 WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers, while either firing or furloughing dozens of office employees, backstage producers, announcers, referees, trainers and on-air personalities. The decision was made based off the financial hit the company was taking due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all live events since mid-March and shunted all WWE programming (including WrestleMania) to the Performance Center down in Orlando. The releases have slowed down since the initial four-day wave (though news of Cain Velasquez's departure didn't pop up until Monday night), but according to @WrestleVotes the company is pretty much open to letting nearly anyone leave currently.
"Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to "just about anyone" who requests one," the account wrote on Monday. :Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time."
If true, this new policy is in stark contrast to how WWE was operating a year ago when nearly all release requests were shut down and numerous wrestlers were signed to new, lucrative, multi-year contracts.
Given that every other promotion in the country besides AEW has shut down operations during the pandemic, WWE wrestlers wouldn't have many options if they decided to request their release right now. They'd also more than likely be dealing with a 90-day no compete clause, which would keep them out of action for three months.
Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:
- Cain Velasquez
- Rusev
- Drake Maverick
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Lio Rush
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Erick Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Dan Matha
- Alyssa Marino
- Taynara Conti
- Nick Comoroto
- Cezar Bononi
- Tino Sabbatelli
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:
- Gerald Brisco
- Kurt Angle
- Shane Helms
- Lance Storm
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave (Fit) Finlay
- Pat Buck
- Sarah Stock
- Shawn Daivari
- Scott Armstrong
- Mike Chioda (Referee)
- Andrea Listenberger (Writer)
- Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)
- Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)
- Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)
- Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)
- Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)
- Jon Quasto (Announcer)
