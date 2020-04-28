WWE Reportedly Open to Granting Releases to "Just About Anyone"

Since April 15 WWE has released more than 30 active wrestlers, while either firing or furloughing dozens of office employees, backstage producers, announcers, referees, trainers and on-air personalities. The decision was made based off the financial hit the company was taking due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down all live events since mid-March and shunted all WWE programming (including WrestleMania) to the Performance Center down in Orlando. The releases have slowed down since the initial four-day wave (though news of Cain Velasquez's departure didn't pop up until Monday night), but according to @WrestleVotes the company is pretty much open to letting nearly anyone leave currently.

"Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to "just about anyone" who requests one," the account wrote on Monday. :Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time."

If true, this new policy is in stark contrast to how WWE was operating a year ago when nearly all release requests were shut down and numerous wrestlers were signed to new, lucrative, multi-year contracts.

Given that every other promotion in the country besides AEW has shut down operations during the pandemic, WWE wrestlers wouldn't have many options if they decided to request their release right now. They'd also more than likely be dealing with a 90-day no compete clause, which would keep them out of action for three months.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Cain Velasquez

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Gerald Brisco

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

