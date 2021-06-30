Otis Reveals New Look on WWE's The Bump

✖

Friday Night SmackDown star Otis has technically been a heel since February, but during an appearance on this week's The Bump the former Mr. Money in the Bank showed off a brand-new, clean-shaven, short-haired look. The big man explained, using his real voice, that he wanted to change to better reflect the wrestling background he and Chad Gable share as members of Alpha Academy. He said, "I think it's part of the plan of looking like [how] we use to be. When I say that, back when we first use to compete, Chad was in the Olympics, and I was in amateur wrestling, we had the shorter hair look. Basically, the beard was just getting annoying for me. I shaved her off. I'm a very pretty man, as people say. So, the haircut went well, and getting the hair out of the way and getting ready for the competition.

"It was basically a last-minute thing," he added. "Shaved off the hair, and now, we're back to business as usual. I didn't want people to see the old Otis. I want people to see the new Otis. You see the big beard and long hair, ok. But now, you see the clean-shaven maniac. Now, it's a different Otis."

We just found out on @WWETheBump why @otiswwe went clean shaven and cut off his hair! pic.twitter.com/34UmkaJVPM — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2021

It's FOR THE ACADEMY with @otiswwe & @WWEGable! That's always the mentality in and out of the ring.#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Q16wFglDEi — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2021

Fans didn't know what to make of the new look on social media.

