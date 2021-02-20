WWE's Otis Turns Heel and Knocks Out Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

✖

Tonight's SmackDown featured a big heel turn earlier in the night as Apollo Crews unleashed a vicious attack on Big E, but that wasn't the only turn of the night. The next one would be even more surprising too, as during the match between Otis and Chad Gable vs Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Otis and Gable were able to win the match handily. That's when all chaos broke loose though, as a defenseless Rey ended up on the receiving end of an Otis splash from the top turnbuckle that knocked him out completely.

Rey was clearly hurt after the match, and they had already won, but for some reason, Otis decided to make an example of Rey, and splashed him from the top rope. Rey never moved and was knocked out from the blow, and Gable and Otis celebrated afterwards.

It seems we're seeing a new side to the lovable Otis, who was over with fans after a successful storyline with Mandy Rose, Tucker, and Sonya Deville. He then won the Money in the Bank match and even threatened to cash it in once or twice, but he ultimately had it taken from him after some legal shenanigans from The Miz and Morrison.

Since then Rose was moved over to Raw, and Tucker turned on Otis, though we never got the full resolution of that feud. Lately, Gable has helped Otis focus on his winning ways and it seems to be working, though now Otis has added a lethal element to his arsenal, and that very well could put him back into the title picture.

We'll have to wait and see, but it could be the boost Otis needs to kickstart his next big jump, and that's definitely a good thing.

Here's tonight's card:

Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro vs Jey Uso, Baron Corbin, and Sami Zayn

Edge Kicks off SmackDown

Bayley Hosts Ding Dong Hello

What did you think of Otis' heel turn? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!